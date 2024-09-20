Previous
Thwarted by gaf005
Thwarted

This seed failed in its single aim to reach the ground and become yet another sycamore tree. I was intrigued by the way it was trapped by another plant on its way down to earth.
20th September 2024 20th Sep 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Lesley ace
Ah nature is so cool
September 20th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
It is intriguing!
September 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Well you gave it a moment to shine.
September 20th, 2024  
