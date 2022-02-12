Previous
Tree on the Heath by gaillambert
43 / 365

Tree on the Heath

Explored a new walk and came across gorgeous countryside and this tree, waiting to be photographed with the gorgeous sky
12th February 2022 12th Feb 22

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
11% complete

Photo Details

Lesley ace
This is lovely. My son and his family now live in Oxfordshire so I’m discovering lots of new places to explore. Thanks for the follow - I would like to follow you too. I’ve just got a 13 so I may be quizzing you for tips.
February 12th, 2022  
