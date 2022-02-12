Sign up
43 / 365
Tree on the Heath
Explored a new walk and came across gorgeous countryside and this tree, waiting to be photographed with the gorgeous sky
12th February 2022
12th Feb 22
1
0
Gail Lambert
@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
43
photos
17
followers
29
following
11% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
12th February 2022 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#oxfordshire
,
#tackleyheath
Lesley
ace
This is lovely. My son and his family now live in Oxfordshire so I’m discovering lots of new places to explore. Thanks for the follow - I would like to follow you too. I’ve just got a 13 so I may be quizzing you for tips.
February 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
