Pinsa by gaillambert
Pinsa

Was teaching the staff at a new restaurant in Bicester how to use their phones for their social media. I can confirm the pinsa (not pizza) were delicious
25th April 2024

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
