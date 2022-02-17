Previous
Ride on time! by gaillambert
48 / 365

Ride on time!

I love using burst mode, plus I was lucky to be there just as a train passed. This is Souldern viaduct in north Oxfordshire, nice little 7.5k walk this morning.
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
13% complete

