Frosted Lamp by gaillambert
55 / 365

Frosted Lamp

It’s late, haven’t taken any photos today. In bed, supposed to be reading and panicking over lack of photo! Placed my glass nail file over a column of beads on my bedside lamp. That’ll do! Night all
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
15% complete

Velina
Interesting result
February 24th, 2022  
