55 / 365
Frosted Lamp
It’s late, haven’t taken any photos today. In bed, supposed to be reading and panicking over lack of photo! Placed my glass nail file over a column of beads on my bedside lamp. That’ll do! Night all
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
Gail Lambert
@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
Photo Details
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
24th February 2022 10:58pm
Velina
Interesting result
February 24th, 2022
