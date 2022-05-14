Previous
Child free afternoon! by gaillambert
129 / 365

Child free afternoon!

What else do you do when your child goes to his friends for the afternoon? Walk the dog of course! It was so nearly a screen shot of the TV, UK leading Eurovision instead. Well done Ukraine and UK
14th May 2022 14th May 22

Gail Lambert

Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
