Duvet day by gaillambert
Duvet day

Sickness struck last night. This boy definitely needed his extra sleep today. Fingers crossed for a better night tonight
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
Susan Wakely ace
Rest and recuperation called for.
June 6th, 2022  
Gail Lambert
@wakelys most definitely. For all of us. He and his dad swapped beds so I got to share the whole experience last night!
June 6th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
@gaillambert now that’s what I call a mother’s love. Take care all of you.
June 6th, 2022  
