162 / 365
Rainy Day
Typical! First football presentation bbq for 3 years, hottest day of the year yesterday, then today happens. In true British style, we braved the elements. Thank goodness for gazebos!
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
Gail Lambert
@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
