Rainy Day by gaillambert
162 / 365

Rainy Day

Typical! First football presentation bbq for 3 years, hottest day of the year yesterday, then today happens. In true British style, we braved the elements. Thank goodness for gazebos!
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
44% complete

