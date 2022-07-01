Previous
One of many by gaillambert
175 / 365

One of many

A weekend away and I barely took any photos! This was a common view though 😂
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
49% complete

Kathy A ace
Good on you! Nice bokeh
July 6th, 2022  
