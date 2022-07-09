Previous
The Light by gaillambert
183 / 365

The Light

We went to my home town to visit the new entertainment hub today. Just was trying to find interesting angles, there weren’t many!
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
