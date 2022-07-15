Previous
She Hates Me! by gaillambert
She Hates Me!

Vaccination time. Third time lucky, she evaded it well until today. I’m sure she’ll be my best friend again when she’s hungry!
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Boxplayer ace
Aah poor baby!
July 15th, 2022  
