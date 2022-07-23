Previous
The Cat at the Manor by gaillambert
197 / 365

The Cat at the Manor

My friends 50th birthday party last night, went for a quick wonder around the gardens of Sulgrave Manor, found this little dude!
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
54% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Spooky but not, fav!
July 24th, 2022  
