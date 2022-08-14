Previous
Night sky by gaillambert
218 / 365

Night sky

The clouds looked amazing. My tripod is broken so placed on my wine glass and 20 second exposure, movement in the clouds!
14th August 2022

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
61% complete

