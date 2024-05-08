Previous
Bee safe by gaillambert
Bee safe

This bee fell into my desk today obviously weak. A spoonful of sugar syrup later, hopefully he’s a busy bee now
Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
226% complete

Beverley ace
A lucky bee… he fell on your desk!
I’d have done the same thing…. Wonderful capture
May 8th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Good for you
May 8th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Let’s hope that it was revitalised.
May 8th, 2024  
