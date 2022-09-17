Previous
Next
I’ve seen it all now… by gaillambert
250 / 365

I’ve seen it all now…

Shopping for yet another birthday present, couldn’t believe what I was seeing! Don’t think they got much shopping done, everyone wanted to stop and stroke the poor thing!
17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
68% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise