269 / 365
Eiffel Tower
I was lucky enough to turn up as this lady was posing for someone else
8th October 2022
8th Oct 22
2
2
Gail Lambert
@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
270
photos
49
followers
77
following
73% complete
View this month »
263
264
265
266
267
268
269
270
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
8th October 2022 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful s/c capture!
October 10th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
A fabulous pop of red. This would be great for the people challenge.
October 10th, 2022
