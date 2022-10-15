Sign up
275 / 365
Another leaf
Stuck to the windscreen after an attempted walk (aborted by a downpour!)
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
Gail Lambert
@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
Susan Wakely
ace
Can I hear it say Help me!
October 15th, 2022
