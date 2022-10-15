Previous
Next
Another leaf by gaillambert
275 / 365

Another leaf

Stuck to the windscreen after an attempted walk (aborted by a downpour!)
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Can I hear it say Help me!
October 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise