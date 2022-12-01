Previous
Droplets by gaillambert
321 / 365

Droplets

Some days you have no photos in you at all. And other days, you can’t stop! A foggy morning walk, my macro lens and an abandoned camping chair gave me an abundance of photos today.
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Gail Lambert

Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
December 1st, 2022  
