Photo 415
Puddle shot
Leaving work and the puddle called out to me! Not a perfect reflection by any means but I quite like the effect
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
Gail Lambert
@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
6th March 2023 4:39pm
Susan Wakely
ace
It’s a great puddle reflection.
March 6th, 2023
