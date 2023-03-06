Previous
Puddle shot by gaillambert
Puddle shot

Leaving work and the puddle called out to me! Not a perfect reflection by any means but I quite like the effect
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
Susan Wakely ace
It’s a great puddle reflection.
