Droplets by gaillambert
Photo 444

Droplets

Nature provided three perfect droplets
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
121% complete

Boxplayer ace
Fabulous. Tried to take something like this today, but failed miserably.
April 6th, 2023  
haskar ace
Nice composition and details.
April 6th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice shot.
April 6th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous droplets.
April 6th, 2023  
