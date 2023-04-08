Sign up
Photo 446
First bluebells
Just a few in Bagley Woods nr Oxford
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
Gail Lambert
@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely. Can’t wait to visit the woods.
April 8th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful! Bagley Woods? How very interesting!
April 8th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely!
April 8th, 2023
