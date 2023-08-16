Initiation Well - Sintra

The Initiation Well at the Quinta da Regaleira was designed by Italian architect Luigi Manini under the direction of the wealthy Brazilian-Portuguese businessman, who was the owner of the Quinta da Regaleira estate at that time. It originally belonged to the Viscountess of Regaleira who sold it to Carvalho Monteiro in 1892. Monteiro, an alleged Freemason, wanted to create a perplexing landscape where he could assemble symbols that represented his views and areas of interest. The estate featured an amalgamation of various architectural styles. Roman, Gothic, Renaissance, and Manueline architectural motifs were all present in Manini's designs. It is believed that the well might have been used in secret initiation rites and became popularly known as the Initiation Well. (Copied from internet!)