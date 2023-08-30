Previous
Cold shoulder by gaillambert
Photo 589

Cold shoulder

30th August 2023 30th Aug 23

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
161% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Yup, with the slightly bristle of her/his fur, I think you might be not completely in the 'dog' house
August 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise