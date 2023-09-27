Previous
Here She Comes by gaillambert
Here She Comes

27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
Susan Wakely ace
That looks a stormy sky. Let’s hope she behaves herself.
September 27th, 2023  
Gail Lambert
It’s not forecast to hit us thankfully but wind has definitely picked up
September 27th, 2023  
