Previous
Photo 657
Chapel
This is Bishop Edward King Chapel in the grounds of Ripon College in Cuddesdon near Oxford. By appointment only but well worth a visit
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
4
4
Gail Lambert
@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
10th November 2023 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
Wow, that’s amazing
November 10th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great looking structure.
November 10th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Wonderful image and capture fav!
November 10th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful looking structure!
November 10th, 2023
