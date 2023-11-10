Previous
Chapel by gaillambert
Chapel

This is Bishop Edward King Chapel in the grounds of Ripon College in Cuddesdon near Oxford. By appointment only but well worth a visit
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Lesley ace
Wow, that’s amazing
November 10th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great looking structure.
November 10th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Wonderful image and capture fav!
November 10th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful looking structure!
November 10th, 2023  
