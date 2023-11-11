Previous
The Shoot by gaillambert
Photo 658

The Shoot

Not everyone’s idea of a day out, they shoot for pheasants twice a year, we came across one of their shoots. Mabel went straight on the lead!
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
180% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise