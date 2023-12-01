Previous
Next
Fashion by gaillambert
Photo 677

Fashion

She had to be photographed!
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
185% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole G ace
Great piece of street photography, well seen and captured
December 3rd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Great street shot. She’s quite striking isn’t she.
December 3rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
A fabulous street shot
December 3rd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Cute and quirky.
December 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise