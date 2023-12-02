Previous
Piano on wheels by gaillambert
Photo 678

Piano on wheels

At our local Xmas market, never seen anything quite like it
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
185% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Novel!
December 3rd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Not an everyday occurrence.it looks so festive.
December 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise