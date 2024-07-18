Sign up
Previous
Photo 891
In flight entertainment
I got a few good shots (never been this successful before getting butterflies in flight and in focus!) but thought two were better than one
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
1
1
Gail Lambert
@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
Barb
ace
Spectacular, Gail!
July 18th, 2024
