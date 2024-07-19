Sign up
Previous
Photo 892
Friday night vibes
Have a great weekend all
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
3
1
Gail Lambert
@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous shot… you too
July 19th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
Oh that does look good.
July 19th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Cheers. You too.
July 19th, 2024
