Previous
Beauty by gaillambert
Photo 969

Beauty

This lady had a 1:1 smartphone safari with me in London today and asked to have her photo taken as part of the package. She was stunning, so photogenic and just blooming lovely!
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
265% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
She really is gorgeous and photogenic.
October 17th, 2024  
Lesley ace
She looks so effortlessly elegant
October 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise