Norrington Room by gaillambert
Photo 893

Norrington Room

From the outside, you’d never know the unassuming bookshop of Blackwells in Oxford, houses this huge basement.

Taken from the Blackwell website:

Constructed under the supervision of Julian Blackwell in 1966, our vast basement is the academic heart of Blackwell's Bookshop. Named after Sir Arthur Norrington, then President of Trinity College, it is quite simply one of the world's greatest rooms of books and is an essential place to see if you are visiting Oxford. It was then the world's largest single display of books in one room, with 160,000 volumes on two-and-a-half miles of shelving.
Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
Photo Details

Chrissie
So much going on here! Love it.
July 21st, 2024  
Barb ace
That would be heaven for this book lover! 😁
July 21st, 2024  
Lesley ace
Amazing. I need to go there.
July 21st, 2024  
