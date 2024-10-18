Previous
World menopause day by gaillambert
World menopause day

Get the book, it’s the best and most informative one you’ll read
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Susan Wakely ace
Amazed that someone had not pushed this to the forefront years ago.
October 18th, 2024  
moni kozi
I strongly recommend this book. To MEN too. Every man has a wife / sister / mother / colleague. It is so important to understand the topic.
October 18th, 2024  
