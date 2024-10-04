Previous
Chinese Pagoda Fountain by gaillambert
Chinese Pagoda Fountain

At Alton Towers, took a break from the rides. This is what my parents used to do when I was on the rides as a kid. Fast forward many years, I visited the gardens for the first time
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Susan Wakely ace
Great design for a fountain.
October 5th, 2024  
