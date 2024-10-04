Sign up
Previous
Photo 956
Chinese Pagoda Fountain
At Alton Towers, took a break from the rides. This is what my parents used to do when I was on the rides as a kid. Fast forward many years, I visited the gardens for the first time
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
1
0
Gail Lambert
@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
956
photos
72
followers
78
following
261% complete
View this month »
949
950
951
952
953
954
955
956
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
4th October 2024 1:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Great design for a fountain.
October 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
