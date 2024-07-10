Sign up
Previous
Photo 3217
A Chicory Stem
I'm back with the wild growing chicory today but, this time I've given it a vintage look, which robs it of it's beautiful blue colour but leaves some of the flower detail, and the graceful shape of the stem.
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
2
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
flower
,
weeds
,
chicory
,
etsooi-160
Dave
ace
Nicely done
July 10th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Such a pretty image
July 10th, 2024
