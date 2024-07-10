Previous
A Chicory Stem by gardencat
Photo 3217

A Chicory Stem

I'm back with the wild growing chicory today but, this time I've given it a vintage look, which robs it of it's beautiful blue colour but leaves some of the flower detail, and the graceful shape of the stem.
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
881% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dave ace
Nicely done
July 10th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Such a pretty image
July 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise