Previous
Photo 3258
Getting it Down On Paper
More abstract fun.
20th August 2024
20th Aug 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
abstract
,
abstractaug2024
Shutterbug
ace
This is terrific. I love this abstract with the paper, the swirls, and the beautiful vibrant colors.
August 20th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Full of energy and whirly flow… great colours
August 20th, 2024
Linda Godwin
So colorful,delightful!
August 20th, 2024
