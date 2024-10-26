Previous
Duck, in an Autumn Pond by gardencat
Photo 3319

Duck, in an Autumn Pond

The pond was reflecting the fall colours of the surrounding trees so we ended up with this duck that seemed to be swimming in fiery red water.
26th October 2024 26th Oct 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
909% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
How interesting to see the Autumn colours reflected in the water, a lovely contrast to the sweet duck !
October 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise