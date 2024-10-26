Sign up
Photo 3319
Duck, in an Autumn Pond
The pond was reflecting the fall colours of the surrounding trees so we ended up with this duck that seemed to be swimming in fiery red water.
26th October 2024
26th Oct 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Tags
fall
,
autumn
,
duck
,
pond
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How interesting to see the Autumn colours reflected in the water, a lovely contrast to the sweet duck !
October 26th, 2024
