Photo 3321
Morning Glory Seeds on the Vine
So I went out again, this time with my macro lens, looking for a shot for the BW challenge, and I came up with these little morning glory seeds. The top one, which hasn't opened yet looks sort of like a garlic bulb but it's much, much, smaller.
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Tags
seeds
,
morning-glory
,
bw-93
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful and interesting macro. Lovely light and detail and a great composition ! fav
October 28th, 2024
Wendy
ace
🤍
October 28th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Delightful
October 28th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful black and white image!
October 28th, 2024
Heather
ace
Super sharp focus and detail! Love the textures too- all looking great in b/w! Fav
October 28th, 2024
