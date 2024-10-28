Previous
Morning Glory Seeds on the Vine by gardencat
Morning Glory Seeds on the Vine

So I went out again, this time with my macro lens, looking for a shot for the BW challenge, and I came up with these little morning glory seeds. The top one, which hasn't opened yet looks sort of like a garlic bulb but it's much, much, smaller.
28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful and interesting macro. Lovely light and detail and a great composition ! fav
October 28th, 2024  
Wendy ace
October 28th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Delightful
October 28th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful black and white image!
October 28th, 2024  
Heather ace
Super sharp focus and detail! Love the textures too- all looking great in b/w! Fav
October 28th, 2024  
