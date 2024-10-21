Sign up
Photo 3314
Flame Red
This tree is a warm red-orange and quite different from the cool pink-red of the other day's burning bush. I don't think this year is as colourful as some others have been but you can still find some brilliant colours if you go looking.
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
2
0
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
4299
photos
107
followers
50
following
907% complete
3307
3308
3309
3310
3311
3312
3313
3314
3308
3309
3310
736
3311
3312
3313
3314
Tags
red
,
leaves
,
fall
,
autumn
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Simply wonderful colour !
October 21st, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Gorgeous!
October 21st, 2024
