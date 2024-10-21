Previous
Flame Red by gardencat
Flame Red

This tree is a warm red-orange and quite different from the cool pink-red of the other day's burning bush. I don't think this year is as colourful as some others have been but you can still find some brilliant colours if you go looking.
Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Joanne Diochon
Beryl Lloyd ace
Simply wonderful colour !
October 21st, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Gorgeous!
October 21st, 2024  
