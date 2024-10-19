Previous
Burning Bush by gardencat
Burning Bush

I see a lot of warm orange red leaves around here, at this time of year, but only the burning bush seems to turn this unique shade of rosy red in the fall. BOB
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
KV ace
Beautiful… love the presentation.
October 19th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful light, pic!
October 19th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautifully lit, and captured - such a lovely presentation ! fav
October 19th, 2024  
