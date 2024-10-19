Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3312
Burning Bush
I see a lot of warm orange red leaves around here, at this time of year, but only the burning bush seems to turn this unique shade of rosy red in the fall. BOB
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4296
photos
106
followers
50
following
907% complete
View this month »
3305
3306
3307
3308
3309
3310
3311
3312
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
18th October 2024 9:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
fall
,
autumn
,
burning-bush
KV
ace
Beautiful… love the presentation.
October 19th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful light, pic!
October 19th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautifully lit, and captured - such a lovely presentation ! fav
October 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close