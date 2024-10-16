Sign up
Previous
Photo 3309
Hung Out to Dry
Fall leaf, alone on this branch, and catching the light.
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
2
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
14th October 2024 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
golden
,
leaf
,
fall
Dave
ace
Beautiful image and the frame enhances it.
October 16th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautifully captured…
October 16th, 2024
