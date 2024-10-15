Previous
A Wall of Fall by gardencat
A Wall of Fall

The trees growing on, or in front of, the cliff overlooking the golf course, made a very colourful canvas. The trees were starting to change colour this weekend but might be even more impressive next week, if we continue to get cool but dry weather.
15th October 2024

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Beverley
It’s an impressive and wonderfully autumnal shades of warmth image. Beautiful
October 15th, 2024  
LManning (Laura)
A very artistic wash of colour. Lovely.
October 15th, 2024  
