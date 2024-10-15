Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3308
A Wall of Fall
The trees growing on, or in front of, the cliff overlooking the golf course, made a very colourful canvas. The trees were starting to change colour this weekend but might be even more impressive next week, if we continue to get cool but dry weather.
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4292
photos
105
followers
50
following
906% complete
View this month »
3301
3302
3303
3304
3305
3306
3307
3308
Latest from all albums
3303
12
3304
162
3305
3306
3307
3308
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
14th October 2024 2:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
fall
,
colour
Beverley
ace
It’s an impressive and wonderfully autumnal shades of warmth image. Beautiful
October 15th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
A very artistic wash of colour. Lovely.
October 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close