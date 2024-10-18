Previous
Around the Sand Trap by gardencat
Photo 736

Around the Sand Trap

Another shot from Glen Abbey.
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
201% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
A great pov for this capture! Nice curves of the roadway (whatever it's called- not a golfer here) and the river (creek?). Lovely hints of autumn colours too!
October 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise