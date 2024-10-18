Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 736
Around the Sand Trap
Another shot from Glen Abbey.
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4297
photos
106
followers
50
following
201% complete
View this month »
729
730
731
732
733
734
735
736
Latest from all albums
3306
3307
3308
3309
3310
736
3311
3312
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
This and That
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
14th October 2024 2:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lines
,
golf-course
,
theme-october2024
,
sand-trapball
Heather
ace
A great pov for this capture! Nice curves of the roadway (whatever it's called- not a golfer here) and the river (creek?). Lovely hints of autumn colours too!
October 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close