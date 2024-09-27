Sign up
Previous
Photo 733
Purple Tomatillos
Or so I think. Walking by the allotment gardens yesterday I was intrigued by the all different kinds of vegetables being grown there. I think these are tomatillos, although I've never grown them or cooked with them, myself.
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
This and That
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
26th September 2024 9:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fall
,
garden
,
vegetable
,
harvest
,
tomatillo
