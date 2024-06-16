Sign up
Previous
Photo 727
Drooping Pink Rose
From the park. Looking in less than top form, but still a lovely colour.
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
2
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
This and That
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
9th June 2024 11:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
park
,
rose
Mark St Clair
ace
The purple flower really pops out in front of all that green
June 16th, 2024
Heather
ace
Its colour is still very vibrant! A pretty shot with the purple against the green! Fav
June 16th, 2024
