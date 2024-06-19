Previous
Delphiniums by gardencat
Photo 3196

Delphiniums

These are the bluest flowers I've ever had in my garden.
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Beverley ace
Bluer than blue can be! Stunning Capture! Brilliant.cleverness
June 19th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
They are glorious! The colour is wonderful against the fence.
June 19th, 2024  
