Big Aloha Rose by gardencat
Big Aloha Rose

The first flush of roses is dying down and this is one of the later but big ones to show up. As long as I keep them dead headed more will come but these will be one or two at a time, not in masses as they are in early June.
It's a sad day in photography land here as I've got a problem with my FF camera. The memory card slot seems to be jammed and I have no idea why. I removed the previous card as usual but when I went to insert the new one it just wouldn't go in. Guess I will have to bundle it off for a repair estimate. :(
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Dave ace
Beautifully lit
June 22nd, 2024  
Heather ace
Gorgeous ripples of pink against that lovely bokeh! Fav! (Good luck with your camera repair, Joanne. Fingers crossed it won't be too expensive)
June 22nd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful.
June 22nd, 2024  
