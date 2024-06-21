Big Aloha Rose

The first flush of roses is dying down and this is one of the later but big ones to show up. As long as I keep them dead headed more will come but these will be one or two at a time, not in masses as they are in early June.

It's a sad day in photography land here as I've got a problem with my FF camera. The memory card slot seems to be jammed and I have no idea why. I removed the previous card as usual but when I went to insert the new one it just wouldn't go in. Guess I will have to bundle it off for a repair estimate. :(