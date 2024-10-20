Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3313
Still Undecided
The peanut he wanted was just about 6 inches in front of him, but then I am standing just about 10 inches behind the peanut, and I'm holding some sort of black contraption in my hand...he cannot quite decide if he should risk it.
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4298
photos
107
followers
50
following
907% complete
View this month »
3306
3307
3308
3309
3310
3311
3312
3313
Latest from all albums
3307
3308
3309
3310
736
3311
3312
3313
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
15th October 2024 2:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
decision
,
indecision
,
bluejay
Corinne C
ace
Wow this is amazing. I cannot move less than 10 feet away from them before they fly away!
October 21st, 2024
Paul J
ace
Obviously ( to the Jay ) the black object was a bird killer. Amazing that you lured the jay so close to you. I’ve only ever seen Chickadees be so bold. I hope he/she got the peanut.
October 21st, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of his colors.
October 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close