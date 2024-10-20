Previous
Still Undecided by gardencat
Photo 3313

Still Undecided

The peanut he wanted was just about 6 inches in front of him, but then I am standing just about 10 inches behind the peanut, and I'm holding some sort of black contraption in my hand...he cannot quite decide if he should risk it.
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
907% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wow this is amazing. I cannot move less than 10 feet away from them before they fly away!
October 21st, 2024  
Paul J ace
Obviously ( to the Jay ) the black object was a bird killer. Amazing that you lured the jay so close to you. I’ve only ever seen Chickadees be so bold. I hope he/she got the peanut.
October 21st, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of his colors.
October 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise