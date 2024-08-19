Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3257
Coming Straight From the Heart
A softer take on abstract and, finally, I have one for the theme of a line from a song, from Bryan Adams Straight from the Heart song.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ImCTOtOJyi0
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4228
photos
107
followers
49
following
892% complete
View this month »
3250
3251
3252
3253
3254
3255
3256
3257
Latest from all albums
3251
3252
3253
3254
730
3255
3256
3257
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
21st July 2024 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heart
,
hosta
,
abstractaug2024
,
theme-august2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Well done!
August 19th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one
August 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close