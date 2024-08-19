Previous
Coming Straight From the Heart by gardencat
Coming Straight From the Heart

A softer take on abstract and, finally, I have one for the theme of a line from a song, from Bryan Adams Straight from the Heart song.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ImCTOtOJyi0
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Joanne Diochon

Kerry McCarthy ace
Well done!
August 19th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
nice one
August 19th, 2024  
