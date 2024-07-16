Sign up
Previous
Photo 3223
Vanilla Fluff Daylily
This has been in my garden for quite a while. I store some of my photos on Amazon Photo and every couple of days is pulls up photos from "this day in the past' and yesterday it pulled up a very similar shot to this one but from 2015.
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
3
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
5th July 2024 3:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
july
,
daylily
Beverley
ace
The Petals are so textured… very beautiful capture
July 17th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty ! fav
July 17th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Super photo and flower
July 17th, 2024
