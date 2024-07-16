Previous
Vanilla Fluff Daylily by gardencat
Photo 3223

Vanilla Fluff Daylily

This has been in my garden for quite a while. I store some of my photos on Amazon Photo and every couple of days is pulls up photos from "this day in the past' and yesterday it pulled up a very similar shot to this one but from 2015.
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Joanne Diochon

Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Beverley ace
The Petals are so textured… very beautiful capture
July 17th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty ! fav
July 17th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Super photo and flower
July 17th, 2024  
